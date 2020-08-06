https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510860-pelosi-blasts-gop-perhaps-you-mistook-them-for-somebody-who-gives-a-damn

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiGOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe Negotiators remain far apart on coronavirus deal as deadline looms Top federal official says more details coming on foreign election interference MORE (D-Calif.) lambasted Republican lawmakers on Thursday as congressional leadership struggles to find common ground for a new coronavirus stimulus package.

Pelosi was asked on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” if certain ideas that would give money directly to Americans who need it the most amid the pandemic are measures that “both sides can agree to.”

“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described,” Pelosi replied to host Jim Cramer.

Speaker Pelosi on why she thinks Republicans won’t provide more money to those struggling right now: “Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.” pic.twitter.com/daTxivueuk — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

House Democrats passed a new stimulus package — the HEROES Act— at the end of May, but Senate Republicans didn’t address crafting a package of their own until two weeks ago, when the chamber returned from recess.

GOP senators have had trouble getting on the same page, as some have argued that passing another stimulus package while an estimated $1 trillion from previous relief packages has yet to be spent is irresponsible.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNegotiators remain far apart on coronavirus deal as deadline looms States begin removing Capitol’s Confederate statues on their own Skepticism grows over Friday deadline for coronavirus deal MORE (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he doesn’t agree with the sentiment.

“I’m advocating an additional deal. I’ve got members, some of whom have been on your network this morning, who think we’ve done enough — that’s not my view,” he said in a separate appearance on the CNBC show.

“I share the view of the chairman of the [Federal Reserve] and the secretary of the Treasury that we do need another boost,” he added.

Nonetheless, an obvious disconnect between the two parties is still apparent. McConnell has made it clear that GOP lawmakers want to see the now-expired federal boost to weekly unemployment benefits that were rolled out in the CARES Act in March be reduced. The temporary benefits gave unemployed Americans and extra $600 a week.

“I think we should not continue the process of paying some people more not to work than to work. I do think we need to adjust whatever unemployment compensation bonus there is to reflect that it’s not fair for your neighbor to stay home and make more and you go back to work and make less,” McConnell said.

Republicans also want COVID-19 liability protection for businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations and health care providers.

Democrats are against reducing unemployment benefits and giving out widespread liability protection. Additionally, there has been a push for another round of $1,200 checks to Americans.

The Senate was supposed to adjourn at the end of this week and recess for nearly a month, but will remain in session next week in an attempt to get a package passed. McConnell has said that he is allowing senators to leave Washington, D.C., but he will stay in the Capitol as negotiations continue.

