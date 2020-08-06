https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-puzzles-we-have-on-authority-documents-virtual-actual-and-hybrid-education-within-range/
PELOSI PUZZLES: ‘We Have on Authority, Documents, Virtual, Actual and Hybrid Education, Within Range!’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped her Republican colleagues in a bizarre rant Thursday; saying the GOP is only interested in helping businesses at the expense of America’s children.
The post PELOSI PUZZLES: ‘We Have on Authority, Documents, Virtual, Actual and Hybrid Education, Within Range!’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.