https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pelosi-schumer-send-urgent-letter-postmaster-general-demanding-reversal-operational-changes-usps-ahead-election/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday sent an urgent letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding he reverse the recent operational changes to the USPS that “threaten the timely delivery of mail” ahead of the 2020 election.

The Democrat-media complex exploded last week and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed postmaster general made structural changes.

New changes made by Louis DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

The Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media are keeping the Covid-19 panic alive until Election Day in order to change how Americans vote — they are pushing for mail-in voting because it doesn’t require voter ID and there is no chain of custody.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Pelosi and Schumer are now demanding Louis DeJoy reverse his structural changes so the ailing US Postal Service can handle an onslaught of ballots.

“We believe these changes, made during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, now threaten the timely delivery of mail—including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers, and absentee ballots for voters—that is essential to millions of Americans,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote.

“While it is true that the Postal Service has and continues to face financial challenges, enacting these policies as cost-cutting or efficiency measures as the COVID-19 public health emergency continues is counterproductive and unacceptable.”

“During our meeting, you committed to being more forthcoming and transparent with Congress and the American people regarding these changes, including providing documentation of the operational changes you have made and will be making since beginning your term and the Postal Service’s plan to successfully deliver election mail during the 2020 elections.”

Louis DeJoy will testify to the House Oversight Committee about the changes he implemented on September 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

