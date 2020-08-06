https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-roberts-mike-pence-conservatives/2020/08/06/id/980801

Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that Chief Justice John Roberts is a “disappointment to conservatives” because of the rulings he’s issued.

Pence spoke with David Brody of The Christian Broadcast Network and was asked about the Supreme Court.

“Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said.

“I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court. We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who became president of the United States.”

Roberts has sided with the liberals on the court in several key cases, spanning topics such as the Affordable Care Act, limiting attendance at churches because of the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, immigration, and more.

Roberts was installed as chief justice in 2005.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

