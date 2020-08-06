https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-charges-at-cop-with-two-massive-knives-perp-shot-dead/

[embedded content]

The Sheboygan County, Wisconsin district attorney has determined the use of deadly force was reasonable and no charges will be filed in the officer-involved death of Kevan Ruffin. At 5:50 AM, the Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving weapons near 15th Street and Illinois Avenue.

The body camera footage showed Ruffin advanced toward Officer Pray at a faster pace. Ruffin was mumbling something that was inaudible. He was also holding a Sai in his right hand, which was pointed towards Officer Pray, and another Sai in his left hand, which was pointed away from Officer Pray. Based on body camera footage, it appeared that Ruffin began to advance quicker towards Officer Pray. Officer Pray deployed his taser and began sprinting away from Ruffin. Ruffin was running at a fast pace towards Officer Pray. Evidence of the taser being deployed was found at the scene. Officer Pray’s body camera showed that he sprinted to the opposite side of the street and turned to see Ruffin sprinting towards him. Ruffin was still holding a Sai in each hand. Five seconds after deploying his taser, Officer Pray drew his duty weapon and pointed it at Ruffin. Within Officer Pray’s body camera he is heard yelling, “Step back, you will get shot.” Ruffin continued to run towards Officer Pray. The body camera footage showed that Officer Pray continued to run backwards and fired 3 rounds toward Ruffin, who was still running towards Officer Pray with a Sai in each hand.

Officer Pray began to sprint back toward the opposite side of the road and fired 3 more rounds while running away and 1 additional shot as he turned back around. After the 6 shots were fired, Ruffin was still running at Officer Pray, which is when the seventh round was fired. Officer Pray radioed dispatch, “shots fired, shots fired” and “send all units.”

Pray has been with the Sheboygan Police Department approximately two and a half years. Responding officers said Pray was shaken over the incident, telling them, “He chased me, man! He charged me, man. I almost fell. I tased him first, and I told him.”

An autopsy showed that Ruffin “was shot in the chest four times.”