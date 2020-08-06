https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/petition-circulates-france-take-control-lebanon/

(DW.COM) – More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon following the deadly blast in Beirut. Critics say corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon’s government was the cause.

Over 44,000 people have signed an online petition to “place Lebanon under a French mandate for the next 10 years” as of Thursday afternoon.

The petition on the community petition website Avaaz was reportedly set up by Lebanese citizens on Wednesday following the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing over 140 people and injuring more than 5,000.

“Lebanon’s officials have clearly shown a total inability to secure and manage the country,” the petition reads. “With a failing system, corruption, terrorism and militia the country has just reached its last breath.”

“We believe Lebanon should go back under the French mandate in order to establish a clean and durable governance.”

