Well, here’s a shocker: Apparently Nancy Pelosi doesn’t like it when a trusted media ally wanders astray.

Republicans voted to renew bonus federal unemployment benefits. Democrats blocked it. Then benefits expired for millions of struggling Americans. Perhaps we mistook them for somebody who gives a damn? pic.twitter.com/pR9NYiCbd5 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 6, 2020

See, PBS’ Judy Woodruff had the temerity to point out that Republicans are taking issue with the Democrats’ narrative surrounding COVID19 stimulus money. And Queen Nancy was not pleased:

Pelosi flips out at Judy Woodruff here because Woodruff isn’t trying to bury the evidence that Democrats are purposely obstructing the stimulus bill because they’d rather see Republicans take a loss than see people receive relief: pic.twitter.com/vUmAedWKCO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 6, 2020

There’s an expectation among Democrat party leaders (created by the media) that the media will never ask them any question that could potentially hold them accountable for anything. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 6, 2020

It’s true that media has absolutely enabled this mentality among Democrats.

To be fair it’s been a long time since any democrat has had to answer a real question from anyone in the media. — Jim Emerson (@jte74) August 6, 2020

They simply aren’t prepared to be scrutinized. They never need to be. — John Coctostan (@RealCoctostan) August 6, 2020

That said, it’s always good to catch a Democrat like Nancy Pelosi show their true colors.

Pelosi: How DARE you ask me a legitimate journalistic question!! — Darla (@Darlachic) August 6, 2020

You notice how Pelosi goes at her. She assumed she would be on Pelosi’s side all the way!! Lol. — Phyllis Madine (@phyllm2) August 6, 2020

She is so used to reporters brown nosing her that when one actually asks a legit question that person then must be advocating for the Republicans…sad state of affairs. — JulesUSA (@JulesUSA6) August 6, 2020

And the thing is, it’s not even as if Woodruff was being all that tough with her! Worth considering:

Funny for 2 reasons: 1) Democrats always respond with horror when media isn’t 100% behind their messaging (because the media should be on Their Team) 2) Woodruff saying she’s playing “Devils Advocate” by… stating Republicans’ wholly reasonable position. Ah yes, us, the devil https://t.co/dLlODuZer4 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 6, 2020

Journos are supposed to attempt, at least when on the job, to arrive at the truth by asking probing questions from a neutral position. Funny that media is so jacked up that meager attempts at doing it right are couched as playing devil’s advocate. — Kelli Taylor (@kelli_s_taylor) August 6, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi can’t handle a relatively innocuous probing question from a liberal journalist, should she really be in charge of anything?

Don’t worry … we’re just playing devil’s advocate.

