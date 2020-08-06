https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/06/pissy-nancy-pelosi-accuses-pbs-judy-woodruff-of-being-an-advocate-for-the-gop-by-asking-about-dems-stimulus-shenanigans-video/

Well, here’s a shocker: Apparently Nancy Pelosi doesn’t like it when a trusted media ally wanders astray.

See, PBS’ Judy Woodruff had the temerity to point out that Republicans are taking issue with the Democrats’ narrative surrounding COVID19 stimulus money. And Queen Nancy was not pleased:

It’s true that media has absolutely enabled this mentality among Democrats.

That said, it’s always good to catch a Democrat like Nancy Pelosi show their true colors.

And the thing is, it’s not even as if Woodruff was being all that tough with her! Worth considering:

If Nancy Pelosi can’t handle a relatively innocuous probing question from a liberal journalist, should she really be in charge of anything?

Don’t worry … we’re just playing devil’s advocate.

