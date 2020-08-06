https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-poll-harrison-southcarolina/2020/08/06/id/980961

Republican Lindsey Graham is tied with Democrat Jaime Harrison at 44 percent in the U.S. Senate race for South Carolina, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday.

Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman, raised $14.5 million in the second quarter of the year, beating Graham by more than $5.6 million. He is backed by former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as well as Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

A Morning Consult Poll released Tuesday found that Harrison only trailed Graham, a three-term senator, by 1 percentage point.

Graham’s popularity among Republicans in his home state has recently fluctuated along with his relationship to President Donald Trump.

“Even in this current crisis, that folks realize that Lindsey Graham has been in Washington, DC for well over 25 years and he’s not addressing the issues that are really important,” Harrison said Tuesday following the release of the Morning Consult Poll.

“I think Lindsey Graham is scared. I think he’s worried. I’m not in this race to play Washington’s political games. I’m in this race to address the issues that people are dealing with on a day-to-day basis. And so I think we are seeing in these poll results that people are ready for a change,” he added.

Graham’s campaign rebuffed the poll numbers.

“Because this poll is conducted entirely online and excludes the opinions of numerous voters, the results are far different than what our internal polling shows,” the campaign said in a statement according to WACH Fox News.

“But one thing is consistent in all polling: the more voters find out about how radically liberal Jaime Harrison is, the less they support him.”

Quinnipiac surveyed 914 self-identified registered voters from July 30-August 3 with a margin of error +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

