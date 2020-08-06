https://www.powerlineblog.com/feed

Power LinePower Line

Will Biden Ever Run Out of Feet to Stuff in His Mouth?

Reading Some Tea Leaves

The Star Tribune speaks

Walz versus Frey (2)

Coronavirus in one state (82)

https://www.powerlineblog.com Thu, 06 Aug 2020 18:18:46 +0000 hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=5.4.2 43088053 https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/will-biden-ever-run-out-of-feet-to-stuff-in-his-mouth.php https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/will-biden-ever-run-out-of-feet-to-stuff-in-his-mouth.php#respond Thu, 06 Aug 2020 18:18:46 +0000 Steven Hayward https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/08/Screen-Shot-2020-08-05-at-10.28.48-AM.png

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=248605 (

)

(

)

Slow Joe did it again today. Take in this 15-second clip and listen carefully to his implication about black Americans:

[embedded content]

By the way, hasn’t someone on his staff told him you’re supposed to say “Latinx” now, like 99 percent of woke whites but only 2 percent of actual Latinos?

No wonder Democrats and the media are so desperate to get Biden out of having to debate Trump.

Chaser on this point:

]]>

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/will-biden-ever-run-out-of-feet-to-stuff-in-his-mouth.php/feed 0 248605 https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/reading-some-tea-leaves.php https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/reading-some-tea-leaves.php#respond Thu, 06 Aug 2020 18:00:49 +0000 Steven Hayward https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/07/Screen-Shot-2017-02-20-at-7.45.13-PM.png

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=248587 (

)

(

)

Herewith a chart-heavy roundup about a lot of things in motion at the moment.

• The latest campaign contribution report shows the Trump campaign and the RNC outraised Biden and the Democrats over the last quarter. But this chart shows Trump TV ad spending falling off a cliff. Is this a sign of campaign disarray (Trump did, after all, fire Brad Parscale recently), or regrouping for a new line of attack? We report, you decide.

• With the Federal Reserve printing money as fast as the printing presses will run, and Congress throwing around money by the trillions, why isn’t inflation picking up? Well, the main reason—for now—is the steep fall in velocity, which is a key variable in the famous basic equation of monetary theory (MV=PQ), as this chart from the Fed shows:

People are putting money in their mattresses right now—or actually paying off credit card debt (which is technically a form of saving), as the two charts from the Wall Street Journal below show. (And other things are happening: the dollar is falling fast in relation to other major currencies right now.) This could all change. I’m going to take up this subject with one of my favorite economists on our podcast next week.

• A return to the old ways of household living?

• From a Pew poll a couple months back, showing once again that it is white progressives who are the most hung up about race:

• Not a chart or graph, but still worth recalling this Tweet from a twit from two years ago:

]]>

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/reading-some-tea-leaves.php/feed 0 248587 https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/the-star-tribune-speaks.php https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/the-star-tribune-speaks.php#respond Thu, 06 Aug 2020 12:09:35 +0000 Scott Johnson https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/08/MMversusOmar.jpeg

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=248583 (

)

(

)

The editors of the Star Tribune have spoken up to endorse challenger Antone Melton-Meaux over incumbent Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar in next Tuesday’s DFL primary. The Star Tribune’s endorsement comes in today’s editorial “Melton-Meaux, for integrity and progress.” Challenger’s desire to find common ground sets him apart from incumbent Omar.

Understand that the Star Tribune sits squarely in Omar’s district. As she has become an intergalactic superstar, the Star Tribune has served mostly as her media adjunct. The exception is the Star Tribune’s most read story of 2019, still worth reading in 2020.

Despite its tactful approach to her, Omar wouldn’t talk to the reporters for that story or for its most recent story on her campaign spending. She nevertheless interviewed with the editors for their endorsement.

Note the twisted silence and count the dogs that don’t bark in this sentence of the endorsement editorial:

Omar’s 2018 victory launched her into the national spotlight as the first Muslim woman and first refugee elected to Congress. But her time has been marred by missteps, including remarks on Israel widely regarded as anti-Semitic, an outsized number of missed votes, and campaign-finance issues.

This represents an utter failure of nerve consistent with the Star Tribune’s coverage of Omar over the past four years.

For the sake of completeness, here is the rest of the paragraph introduced by the quoted sentence:

Interestingly, the DFL Party has chosen to make an issue of Melton-Meaux’s finances, filing a late complaint that his campaign used “shadow” companies for his bid, a step the campaign told supporters was necessary because the Democratic Party blacklists companies that work for the challenger to an incumbent.

In my notes on the Fifth District race this past Sunday I criticized the Star Tribune for its silence in this race. Having criticized the editors for their silence I want to note today’s editorial endorsement.

]]>

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/the-star-tribune-speaks.php/feed 0 248583 https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/walz-versus-frey-2.php https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/walz-versus-frey-2.php#respond Thu, 06 Aug 2020 11:48:51 +0000 Scott Johnson https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/08/0103-BKS-Wood-jumbo-v2.jpg

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=248575 (

)

(

)

FOX 9 is our local FOX station. FOX 9 investigative reporter Tom Lyden has done an excellent job covering the war between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as revealed in recently disclosed text messages in the days following the death of George Floyd.

Who is responsible for the great harm that has befallen the Twin Cities? That is the question. However, this is not a binary choice. Both Walz and Frey are abject failures whose errors and omissions have been felt across the United States.

Below is the first of the three reports posted in Tom Lyden’s story “‘Thrown under the bus’: Text messages detail Minneapolis frustration.” After the advertisements that precede them. There is a lot to chew on in these reports.

Below is the second of the three FOX 9 reports. Conveying Frey’s perspective on the night they burned the Third Precinct headquarters down, this was originally reported two weeks ago. This is the video posted on YouTube.

[embedded content]

Below is the third FOX 9 report, this one reported by Theo Keith with Governor Walz’s response. Walz dances in his accustomed fashion. John comments in his update here.

]]>

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/walz-versus-frey-2.php/feed 0 248575 https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/coronavirus-in-one-state-82.php https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/coronavirus-in-one-state-82.php#respond Thu, 06 Aug 2020 11:04:10 +0000 Scott Johnson https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/08/WalzStay-1.jpeg

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=248519 (

)

(

)

Our efforts to understand the epidemic in one state are clouded by the efforts of the authorities to sustain one-man rule and the panic on which it is based. They are also clouded by the faithful alliance of the press with the authorities.

Over the past two days in Minnesota the authorities have attributed four (8/4) and 9 (8/5) new deaths to COVID-19. Seventy-six percent of all deaths attributed to the epidemic have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. Hospitalizations continue at a level that would be indetectable under sane conditions.

Stepping back to look at the big picture, Kevin Roche provides “A Brief Minnesota and National Status Report” that steps back to look at the big picture. Kevin also conveys the experience tuning in to the Minnesota Department of Health press briefings and even manages to work in the Minnesota authorities’ rendition of the Sturgis apocalypse. Here are Kevin’s comments in their entirety, slightly edited:

Nationally, the big news, extremely disappointing to the freak-out brigade, is that the case surge is clearly over in the big Southern and Southwestern states, hospitalizations are down dramatically there and deaths are following. And these states managed to deal with this case surge with far fewer deaths than occurred in the Northeastern states in the spring. The media and basement cowerers are trying to gin up concerns about a Midwest state case surge but that isn’t actually happening. The calls for another lockdown just seem bewildering at this point. You didn’t do enough damage with the first one? The other major national news is the attempt to generate fake research to limit school openings. All of this stuff is overtly political at this point, but the school stuff for sure will generate a significant backlash from parents and only one party can get the blame for that. Look, here is what we really know. This is one mysterious virus; the pattern for why it suddenly emerges in more force in a particular location is really uncertain. Maybe weather factors contribute, but I am hesitant to ascribe it all to that. Once it emerges, it doesn’t seem to matter what is done. It seems that it only takes a very small dose to cause an infection, so good luck with suppression efforts. Masks and mask mandates clearly aren’t a major inhibitor, nor is much else. Going absurdly hard lockdown like New Zealand did and Australia is trying to do and Hawaii has basically done is simply suicidal and a bad bet that a vaccine will be a cure all. This virus is going to be around, just like all the other seasonal coronaviruses are, and even after a vaccine, if there is an effective one, some people are going to get sick and die from it, just like they do from the flu. And we better hope that all our suppression efforts don’t lead to a really lethal version of this virus. I made the point earlier today that if you did an real apples to apples comparison of coronavirus and flu–if we tested everyone with symptoms or exposure for flu and if there were no vaccine, flu would be 5 to 10 times worse than what we have experienced with coronavirus. We are going to have to accept living with this, just like we do other infectious agents. How sane does Sweden look right now? In Minnesota, we are very fortunate that whatever factors make the virus upsurge are apparently absent here. Our incompetent leaders try to scare us anyway. Last Friday and yesterday the briefers brought up hospitalizations again, that is the best they have apparently. They fumbled around trying to keep the scare tactics up while acknowledging that deaths are way down. They use “lagging indicators” a lot. My favorite part was warning people about coronavirus scamsters and when they started on that I thought for a moment they were going to admit that they had been scamming people with the data and messaging they present. Yesterday we learned that those naughty, naughty people with the rodeo in northern Minnesota had not created one additional case beyond the one previously reported. Unfortunately if they don’t show up soon, they won’t show up at all. Those extra hospitalizations and deaths we were promised several weeks ago haven’t shown up either. Oh, and a week out from the mask mandate and the clock is ticking on that big reduction in cases we are supposed to see. And where is that darn version 4 of the [Minnesota] model? We seem to be missing a lot of things, especially some honesty and integrity. But never fear, they tell us that when Sturgis occurs, the apocalypse will return to Minnesota and we will all have to huddle in our homes for weeks to avoid bikers coming and going through Minnesota. So the truth about Minnesota is that we don’t have an epidemic right now and we should be very grateful. I don’t know why cases are so low here and neither do the mush heads at the state. Unfortunately, I do think it could be back, and I wonder how that could happen when the Dictator [i.e., Governor Walz] has promised us that masks will save us all. Maybe we need masks on the virus. Think he can order that?

The beat goes on in the MDH press briefings. I have embedded audio of yesterday’s briefing below. The Sturgis apocalypse is brought up at about 23:00. The whole thing is a matter of supreme disappointment to Commissioner Malcolm.

]]>

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/coronavirus-in-one-state-82.php/feed 0 248519

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

