Fox News host Mark Levin will interview Attorney General William Barr on Sunday during “Life, Liberty & Levin,” the network announced on Thursday.

The hourlong interview, which will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT, is expected to include a candid conversation about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest across the nation and a variety of other topics.

Levin recently appeared on “Watters’ World” and criticized Democrats for their treatment of Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, calling it a “disgrace.”

“I’ve never seen a senior official of any administration ever treated like that,” Levin said. “This hearing should have been [about] how do we come together as a nation to put down rioters who were trying to overthrow the country. Marxists, anarchists, whether they’re Black Lives Matter or Antifa. But that’s not how it works. The Democrat Party is all in on this radical hardcore agenda. And so they’re beating up on the attorney general.”

During the hearing, Barr clashed with several Democratic committee members who asked him questions only to cut him off when he tried to answer. At one point, he sarcastically described Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., as “a real class act” after Nadler initially denied Barr a five-minute break.

Levin said Democrats are “trying to soften him up and ruin his reputation when that information comes out” from U.S. attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Fox News’ Victor Garcia contributed to this report.

