Unemployed workers who receive $600 weekly supplemental payments from the federal government should be required to perform community service, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., to Newsmax TV.

“The taxpayer should give something back for it. They should give some type of service that gives back to the nation, gives back to their fellow taxpayer, and meanwhile, you get a lot of goodness from that for the individual … It’s really getting back to the kind of mentality that we had in the days of the draft,” Waltz told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.”

Waltz said he doesn’t necessarily agree that Congress should include $600 weekly payments in the next stimulus package. But if they are included, the least anyone who receives them can do is give back something to fellow U.S. citizens who have to foot the bill.

“I think the point is, the taxpayer should get something for that money that we’re dropping into accounts, for people who are otherwise sitting at home,” Waltz said.

Waltz said his community service proposal can work during a time when social distancing is being encouraged around the country.

“I think if you’re helping with food banks, if you’re out building houses with Habitat for Humanity, if you are volunteering for disaster cleanup, there are a number of ways that we can do this,” Waltz said.

Waltz added, “We can be socially distant, we can be safe and we can help each other out without shutting the entire country down.”

