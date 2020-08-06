https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/report-shows-massive-corruption-las-vegas-sent-223000-ballots-wrong-address-june-primary-democrats-pass-mail-voting-anyway/

Last weekend Democrat Governor Sisolak and Nevada Democrats called a special session with no public present and inside of 24 hours they rammed through mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.

Democrats did this during the special legislative session.

The new Democrat law allows people not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted!

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

This was a shocking development considering 223,000 Las Vegas ballots went to the wrong address in the June primary!

That was 17 percent of the vote!

Via the Public Interest Legal Foundation and Liberty Headlines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

