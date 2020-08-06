https://www.dailywire.com/news/republican-attorneys-general-association-shreds-ny-ag-abusing-her-power-to-target-a-political-adversary

The Republican Attorneys General Association slammed far-left New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement on Thursday after James announced that she was going to try to destroy the NRA, saying that she was abusing her power by using “the levers of government to go after political opponents.”

Republican Attorneys General Association Chairman Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement in response to James’s “manipulation of our legal system for political gain.”

“Lawless liberals have hit a new low in their pursuit of defunding the police, discarding the Second Amendment, and deterring our ability to protect ourselves,” Landry wrote. “The New York Attorney General is shamefully abusing her power to target a political adversary, the same way a Saint Louis prosecutor did last month when she took guns away from citizens trying to protect themselves. This action is no different than what Democrats did during the shameful impeachment of President Trump: an attempt to use the levers of government to go after political opponents.”

“From their endorsement of the ‘defund the police’ movement to cancelling our Founding Fathers, and now cancelling our founding principles, there has been a troubling pattern from the Democrat attorneys general in recent months,” Landry continued. “We must stop the madness. Fortunately, the American people can read the tea leaves of this lawsuit – it is a partisan hit job aimed at empowering the mob and endangering law abiding citizens, who respect the Second Amendment.”

