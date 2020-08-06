https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-attack-police-station-in-portland-suburb-try-to-burn-it-down-attempt-to-run-over-police-with-truck

Rioters attacked the Portland Police Department’s East Precinct on Wednesday night, which is in a residential area, and reportedly tried to run over police officers while fleeing the scene after attempting to set the building on fire.

Late at night a group of a few hundred people blocked traffic, shined green lasers at police officers, attempted to tear down protective boarding on the building, and worked to disable surveillance cameras in an attempt to conceal their criminal activity.

A member in the group was seen attempting to tear the surveillance camera off of the front doors of the East Precinct. Other people in the group began spray painting the camera as well as the front doors of the precinct. Lots of members of the group were seen wearing helmets and carrying shields.

“Several people in the group began to ram a large 2 by 4 piece of wood in to the front glass doors in an effort to shatter them,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “Other members of the group slammed different heavy large objects into the glass doors as well. The objects included large rocks.”

“By 9:50 p.m., those who had been destructing the East Precinct glass doors successfully cracked them, causing significant damage,” the department continued. “Since serious ongoing criminal behavior continued, a riot was declared at 9:56 p.m. At 10 p.m., the front doors of East Precinct were barricaded and a fire was started using plywood and an accelerant.”

When officers moved to disperse the rioters they “were hit with projectiles and commercial grade fireworks,” the department said. “Because of life safety issues created by members in the group, CS gas and crowd control munitions were used. While dispersing efforts continued, a truck associated with the group attempted to run over several officers.”

Portland police said that officers were pelted with large rocks that were the size of shot puts and they had to repel attacks from the violent rioters two more times over the following two hours.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who testified this week to the U.S. Senate as an expert on Antifa, tweeted out videos of the attacks on the police station.

“For the first time since the riots began in Portland, antifa attacked the east precinct, located far on the east side of the city,” Ngo wrote. “Rioters immediately began disabling security cameras around the building.”

For the first time since the riots began in Portland, antifa attacked the east precinct, located far on the east side of the city. Rioters immediately began disabling security cameras around the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/s6hoPPwAs1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Ngo included video of the rioters tearing off the protective barrier to the East Precinct. “The crowd chants ‘didn’t see sh**’ to remind everyone to comply w/remaining silent,” he wrote.

And like what #antifa have done w/every building they’ve attacked, they’re now tearing off the protective barrier to the east precinct to break inside. The crowd chants “didn’t see shit” to remind everyone to comply w/remaining silent. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/tL8DlYcgfi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Ngo also included video of the group starting a fire on the front door of the East Precinct. “They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire,” Ngo reported. “They’re trying to burn down the building.”

#Antifa have started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct. They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire. They’re trying to burn down the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2UN7o21dZy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

“After antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her,” Ngo continued. “Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse.”

After #antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her. Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKcrgHixmC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

“Portland Police declared a riot after antifa began to smash the windows of the east precinct & set the front of the building on fire,” Ngo wrote along with additional footage. “Here they rush in and make some arrests after rioters tried making a street blockade.”

Portland Police declared a riot after antifa began to smash the windows of the east precinct & set the front of the building on fire. Here they rush in and make some arrests after rioters tried making a street blockade. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Di6xOOKo3P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

