A Michigan lawmaker and rising star in the Democratic Party who is running for Congress in one of the nation’s most contested seats discussed drug use and sex in a now-deleted blog where he also published derogatory comments about women and creepy remarks about children in underwear.

State Rep. Jon Hoadley (D-Kalamazoo) is seeking the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District and was last week endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

An up-and-comer in the party, Hoadley has also been endorsed by vice presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and firebrand “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

But before he was elected to state politics in 2014, the ambitious Democrat ran a LiveJournal blog where he discussed learning about crystal meth, described his sexual partners as “victims” and published a conversation which included a reference to 4-year-old girls wearing thongs.

The blog, named “Rambling Politics,” was deleted last week on the eve of Michigan’s Democratic Primary, but can still be found online.

In a post from May 2005, the state representative discussed going to a gay bar to “learn about crystal meth” and in a post several weeks later described his sexual partners as “victims.”

In a subsequent entry, Hoadley referred to women as “breeders” — a derogatory term used to refer to straight people or people who can have children — and called them “weird/bad dancers.”

The South Dakota-born lawmaker, who was studying at Michigan State University at the time, also described working with Republicans on issues as a “pain.”

In one of the earliest entries from 2004, Hoadley shared a conversation with a friend about being a flower girl at a friend’s wedding and included a reference to a “four year old wearing a thong.”

Hoadley, an openly gay man who describes himself as a progressive Democrat, was first elected to the state House in 2014 and was reelected in 2016 and 2018.

He serves as minority vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee and is also a member of the National LGBTQ Task Force, National Caucus of Environmental Legislators and the American State Legislators for Gun Violence Prevention.

The DCCC last week added MI-06 to their “Red to Blue” program, meaning it is one of the most competitive congressional races in the country which they hope to steal from Republican Rep. Fred Upton at the November general election.

In a statement to The Post, his campaign dismissed the entries as “bad college poetry.”

“Because of 150,000 deaths from COVID and a collapsing economy, Congressman Fred Upton’s chances of getting reelected are drowning so quickly that the Republicans have mistaken bad college poetry for a life preserver,” a spokeswoman said.

A supporter of Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, Hoadley is also backed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and “Squad” members Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman, two progressive candidates who both won their New York Democratic primary races last month, are also backed by the PCCC.

