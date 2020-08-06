https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sarah-sanders-mind-blowing-media-silent-joe-bidens-troubles/

(FOX NEWS) — It is “shocking” how quiet the mainstream media has been in covering presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s incoherent answers to “softball” questions, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

The Fox News contributor was responding to an interview Biden did as part of the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wednesday when he rebuked CBS correspondent Errol Barnett for asking the former vice president if he had taken a cognitive test. Biden claimed the question was similar to asking the interviewer if he was using cocaine.

Fox News Channel correspondent Doug McKelway asked Biden if he has taken a cognitive test in June and he said he takes them all the time.

