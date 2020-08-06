https://babylonbee.com/news/score-china-keeps-mailing-americans-packages-containing-these-cute-little-eggs/

Talk about a great score: a lot of Americans are reporting that they are getting packages from China containing giant mystery eggs.

Everyone is really excited to see what’s inside!

“Well, that’s really nice of them,” said one man in Texas as he opened up his mystery box. “These eggs are awesome! I bet there’s an adorable little critter just waiting to pop his little head out and say hello! I’m going to put them under a heat lamp so they’ll hatch quick—AGGGH! MY FACE! GET IT OFF! GET IT OFF!”

Haha. What a jokester that guy is! We sure hope China sends us one of these friendly little gift boxes, and we just can’t wait to see what adorable little creature is inside the egg. It’s like Christmas in August!

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Previous Article Trump Estimates That It Could Take 4 More Years To Accurately Count All The Votes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

