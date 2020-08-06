https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/06/self-styled-diversity-expert-joe-biden-doubles-down-steps-in-it-yet-again-in-latest-interview/
About The Author
Related Posts
Women of Substance in 2020
April 18, 2019
Standing Up for Chick-fil-A in San Antonio?
April 26, 2019
SACKS: Trump Is Guilty, But It’s Hard To Take Impeachment Very Seriously
December 27, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy