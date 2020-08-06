https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sen-paul-introduces-legislation-allow-federal-education-dollars-follow-students/

(DAILY JOURNAL) – As states and local governments grapple over reopening schools in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, introduced a bill to ensure that federal education money follows students regardless of where they are educated.

Paul introduced the Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (SCHOOL) Act on Wednesday, which would be applicable to students in grades K-12.

“As the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the government response efforts continue to place parents in situations requiring greater flexibility in balancing working and providing for their families’ critical needs, especially when educating their children at home, my SCHOOL Act grants them that flexibility by empowering them to use their own tax dollars to find the option that best fits their family’s needs and allowing them to reclaim a bit of stability in uncertain times,” Sen. Paul said.

On Tuesday, president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, announced that the union would pursue various tactics to prevent public schools from reopening in the fall, including filing lawsuits and organizing strikes.

Last month, one of the largest teachers unions in California said it opposed reopening schools until their demands were met.

