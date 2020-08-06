https://www.infowars.com/six-year-old-chokes-on-face-mask-baked-into-mcdonalds-chicken-nugget/

Customers at a UK McDonald’s found a blue face mask baked into their chicken nugget meal.

The disgusting discovery was made Tuesday when a six-year-old girl bit into the nugget purchased at the restaurant in Aldershot, Hampshire, nearly choking on it in the process.

The girl’s mother, Laura Arber, 32, said she had to induce vomiting to get the object to exit her daughter’s mouth.

“It was a mask, it was absolutely baked into it,” Arber said, according to the BBC.

“I had to put my finger in her mouth to make her sick and it came up all speckled with blue.”

Arber said she noticed something odd inside the box of nuggets when she went to inspect it.

“I couldn’t work out what it was but I looked at the box of nuggets and could see something blue sticking out of another one,” she said.

“It was a mask, it was absolutely baked into it, it had gone like chewing gum. It was disgusting.”

Another version of Arber’s story appears on an Aldershot Facebook group, according to Hampshirelive.news.

“My little daughter just started choking and I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out there was just blue with the sick. I thought what on earth is this?! I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20.”

“And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it’s clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there.”

Arber fears her daughter could have died had she not been there to rescue her.

The traumatic experience has turned her family off of McDonald’s “for life,” Arber says, adding she immediately went back to the store to speak with a manager who said the nuggets were not cooked there.

Arber said despite telling her story to the manager, to her disbelief the restaurant continued to sell nuggets.

“And the worse thing was that they carried on serving them!? Before I left I said ‘Are you going to keep serving them?’ And they were carrying on serving them and that was the big thing for me.”

“I just couldn’t believe the way the management were handling it.”

In a statement, a McDonald’s rep said the company would look into the incident.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue we opened a full investigation with the relevant supplier, and have taken action to ensure any product from this batch is removed from restaurants.”

“We would like to offer a full apology to the customer in question and understand they are currently in conversation with our customer services team.”

