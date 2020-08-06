https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/snapchat-register-vote-election/2020/08/06/id/980944

Snapchat has partnered with BallotReady to help users register to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election, reports Axios.

The features will launch on the app in early September and include an in-app voter registration tool, user-specific sample ballots, a voter checklist and a voter guide. The “Voter Registration Mini” will also keep track of how many users have registered to vote through the app.

Snapchat’s audience includes 75 percent of 13-to-34-year-olds in the U.S.

“Even in non-pandemic times, registering to vote is not actually that easy for young people — it can be an intimidating process, especially for first-time voters,” Rachel Racusen, director of communications at Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, told CNN.

Snap in 2018 registered 450,000 people to vote through its app just before midterm elections.

“We want to do everything we can to help make voting more accessible for all groups who have been historically disenfranchised,” Racusen said. “As the platform with the greatest reach among 18-29-year olds in the US, we believe we have a responsibility to tackle these challenges by investing in products and partnerships designed to empower first-time and young voters, a traditionally disenfranchised population when it comes to voting.”

