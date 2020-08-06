https://www.dailywire.com/news/soros-is-funding-pac-supporting-reelection-of-prosecutor-who-targeted-mccloskeys-report-says

Leftist billionaire George Soros is attempting to ensure the reelection of St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner, who brought felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey on July 20 after they had pointed guns at a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters who had trespassed into private property and marched in front of their home.

Soros gave $116, 000 to Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC, which is working to reelect Gardner, The Washington Free Beacon reported, adding, “Gardner is facing former homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.”

Soros had already helped finance support for state’s attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago, who had been involved in the Jussie Smollett case. The Beacon noted, “The liberal billionaire has spent millions supporting far-left candidates in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and elsewhere.”

Regarding Gardner, she employed a private investigator rather than work with police to explore allegations against former Missouri GOP governor Eric Greitens. The Beacon noted that the investigator lied under oath and “the prosecutor’s conduct set off a separate probe into the handling of the case … Gardner has called the investigation into her handling of the case a ‘racially motivated conspiracy.’”

Following the news that Gardner, the city’s top prosecutor, had announced that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, would be charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief that would dismiss the charges. The brief stated that Schmitt “respectfully requests that the Court dismiss this case at the earlier possible opportunity.”

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine, which provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” Schmitt told Fox News, adding, “Despite this, Circuit Attorney Gardner filed suit against the McCloskeys, who, according to published reports, were defending their property and safety. As Missouri’s Chief law enforcement officer, I won’t stand by while Missouri law is being ignored.”

Gardner had stated, "It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis," without mentioning Missouri's "castle doctrine." The couple's attorney, Joel Schwartz, called Gardner's decision "disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed."

At the end of July, an investigation claimed that Gardner did not disclose trips she took as required by law.

“Sources tell News 4 that some of the trips were paid for in full, or in part, by an organization called Fair and Just Prosecution, a group that professes to support progressive prosecutors,” KMOV reported. “The organization has repeatedly applauded many of Gardner’s actions, including the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for brandishing guns in the Central West End last month.”

