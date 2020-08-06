https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/StateDepartment-traveling-u-s-citizens-global/2020/08/06/id/980912

The State Department has lifted a global warning for U.S. citizens traveling throughout the world during the coronavirus pandemic due to the improved health outcomes in various countries, according to a press release on the agency’s website.

The Level 4 Heath Advisory, which was first issued in March, cautioned U.S. citizens against traveling anywhere overseas. At that time, countries around the world had started closing their borders to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But since the United States has more coronavirus cases than any other country, Americans are banned from visiting certain places, such as the European Union. The EU issued its ban against U.S. citizens in mid-July, then modified the restriction to require a 14-day quarantine at a government building.

Currently, the United States has nearly five million of the close to 19 million coronavirus cases throughout the world, according to the latest numbers provided by Johns Hopkins.

In turn, the United States has banned travelers from the EU, along with other countries like Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Iran.

