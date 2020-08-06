https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/coronavirus-2646898609

On Wednesday, “The Steve Deace Show” compiled the coronavirus facts vs. lies and put the media-driven fear in perspective.

In this clip, Steve Deace explained that America is testing everything that moves for COVID-19. At the time Wednesday’s show was taped, 0.07% of Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus. He dove into the statistics, state by state, and provided data for the number of COVID-19 tests conducted, positive tests, and the mortality rate.

Later, Deace addressed mask mandates, which states have them and which states do not. According to Deace, of the top 10 most deadly states, eight have mask mandates. Get informed. Watch the video.

