The last we’d heard, America’s national parks were “stubbornly white” and facing an “existential crisis over race.” Now a new study finds that not only is the outdoors systematically racist, but it’s also distressing to some children who find themselves overwhelmed with despair over climate change.

Some children find spending time in nature ‘distressing’ because it can trigger feelings of despair linked to climate change https://t.co/WuRCloFXBm — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 6, 2020

University of Colombia researchers for the British Ecological Society studied these troubling emotions among children and teenagers and published their results in the journal People and Nature:

In the first of its kind study to focus on children and teenagers connecting with nature, the team conducted a full review of other studies, articles and books. Children and teenagers were triggered by the natural world and their inability to control what was happening to the “unravelling biosphere,” the team said. The authors found that measures currently used to connect children to the natural world can help others cope with feelings of fear linked to climate change. … Many children know they are inheriting a changing world that is likely to get worse and this leads them to feelings of anxiety and despair, said [study author Dr. Louise] Chawla.

Leftists are ruining childhoods. They won’t rest until everyone is as miserable as the are. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) August 6, 2020

Stop scaring your kids…if kids are made afraid of nature, they aren’t going to give two shits about saving it as adults. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) August 6, 2020

It’s very important to leftists that children are always terrified of something. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 6, 2020

This goes beyond brainwashing… it’s 100% ignorance! — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) August 6, 2020

Cram it, clowns. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) August 6, 2020

Oh no, my son loves spending time outside. What have I done. 😱 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 6, 2020

Who’s causing the despair? Let’s start with the media that spreads ridiculous, lying propaganda. Sadly our children haven’t yet learned that they are lying for an agenda. — John Moloney QC Tester (@JohnMoloney19) August 6, 2020

I tell my kids all the time that while I may not always be right, I’m still one of the few adults not lying to them on the daily because that’s what people with a platform do. Trust no one, generally. — IndependentTweeter 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@RocknRikRampage) August 6, 2020

There will come a day of reckoning when these children become adults and realise that they have been brainwashed. — Mark Imisides (@DrMarkImisides) August 6, 2020

Omg. Climate change is a cult. — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) August 6, 2020

It’s a mental illness. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 6, 2020

The distress they will feel one day upon waking up to the fact they were programmed to fear at such an early age will be far worse. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2020

Well they know thier gender identity at this age and which pronouns they prefer. So they can sense the despair of climate change. Fantastic journalism. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Tranimals (@Tranimals2) August 6, 2020

Parents take them for walks pointing “See these trees? GONE!” “See these flowers? GONE!” “See that little bunny? GONE!” until the kid is hysterical. Followed with “Gee, I don’t understand why little Tyler is afraid of the outdoors, it must be something a nasty Republican said.” — AmendmentOne (@12_USC_Sec_2384) August 6, 2020

Sounds like their parents are hyperpoliticized emotional abusers https://t.co/LtivC3LjQe — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 6, 2020

There used to be a thing called being an adult. Adults did not burden children’s developing psyches with worries of existential threat. Now we teach it to primary students. It is irresponsible at best and cruelty at worst. — IMOGHF (@imoghf) August 6, 2020

You really have to make a point of stressing your kids out if this is happening — Scott Ellerin (@ScottEllerin) August 6, 2020

My therapist is dealing with a lot of teens and young adults facing crushing anxiety over the climate alarmism that’s being shoved down their throats. They’ve been led to believe the planet is going to die in their lifetime. — Benji in the Beach (@BastardVoltaire) August 6, 2020

Sounds like child abuse! Honestly, if this was tied to anything else they’d be deemed unfit to raise children. They are clearly traumatizing these poor kids- they only know what they are taught. — sweetcheeksSusie (@sweetchsusie) August 6, 2020

I can’t take a bath anymore knowing that I might be depriving a dolphin of water. — Timothy P Evans (@TimothyPEvans4) August 6, 2020

Further proving that scientific journals these days will publish anything and call it a study.

