Apparently, facts that go against the teacher’s unions are ‘misinformation.’
Note, not all teachers are awful, but the union is.
Sorry, not sorry.
They are the only ‘essential’ group that has actually tried to be nonessential … it’s crazy. And of course, they claim it’s not political while pushing Joe Biden and his plan for returning safely to schools. You know, proving they only care about the children and stuff.
*eye roll*
AFT, American Federation of Teachers, president, Randi Weingarten was very pleased social media came to their aid in pushing their narrative and holding kids’ education hostage.
Facebook & Twitter remove #covid misinformation post from Trump 4 the 1st time ever- Trump’s tweet of a video clip from a Fox News interview-in which Trump said children are “almost immune” from #covid19. It violates the site’s rules against misinformation https://t.co/1QhAgmVHnX
— Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) August 6, 2020
Must be nice to have big tech on your side.
It isn’t misinformation. You and your group of Marxist indoctrinators masquerading as teachers spew misinformation constantly.
— Don Rose (@morgdad) August 6, 2020
Facts = misinformation. Okay.
— A Hippos Tooth (@IndyArnold81) August 6, 2020
Facts they don’t LIKE, yup.
It’s more than suggest. Data shows its true. pic.twitter.com/AgeEm9KgIc
— Rafal Cala (@Rafal_Cala) August 6, 2020
Would you look at that?
Misinformation, huh?
It also happens to be true.
— Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) August 6, 2020
Ding ding ding.
“wE bElIeVe iN sCiEnCe!”
— WhatAreWeEvenTalkingAbout (@_WhatAreWeEven_) August 6, 2020
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), as of 07/17/2020, the United States reported that children & adolescents under 18 years old account for under 7% of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1% of COVID-19-related deaths.
— WHERE’S the WALLdo (@bclpbclp) August 6, 2020
Follow the science
— PhillyGirl (@FranklinPhilly) August 6, 2020
Unless that science is inconvenient.
Until it’s inconvenient
— Andrew Goff (@ajgoff1286) August 6, 2020
What they said.
Data I don’t like is “misinformation” and must be deleted from existence. pic.twitter.com/tRc2DvGTFP
— RussianBot of DoubleThink (@jknight908) August 6, 2020
Such a fraud.
— Kim Katie Tawney 🐾 (@katiebobbirikki) August 6, 2020
We knew the unions were bad but this stunt with COVID? Wow.
It’s absolutely true. For all intents and purposes kids infection rates and deaths are statistically nil.
— Farts McGee (@FartsMcGee2020) August 6, 2020
Trump is right.
— Facts-matter (@facts_dontlie) August 6, 2020
Welcome to 1984
— Myco Psycho 🍄 (@Bangliukang) August 6, 2020
A book clearly more teachers need to read.
H1N1 killed far more school kids than COVID, yet remained open–but that happened under Obama, so I guess it’s all okay.
— Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 6, 2020
It’s ok for kids to go to school during a pandemic when a Democrat is in the White House.
Or something.
