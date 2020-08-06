https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/teen-vogue-its-not-surprising-landlords-hold-the-power-in-a-country-founded-on-the-genocide-of-indigenous-peoples/

We just checked in our archives for stories about Teen Vogue and the results really are amazing. We’ve learned from Teen Vogue that sleep is racist and how to properly perform anal sex. But Teen Vogue has a piece on what you need to know about Karl Marx and Marxism that it drags out every now and then and republishes, so it’s no surprise that the magazine would want to abolish landlords.

“We should cancel rent outright as this pandemic rages. And we should work toward a world where landlords no longer hold this sort of power over people’s lives.” –@kandistmallett #CancelRent https://t.co/9DLIzX44DS — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 5, 2020

We’ve heard plenty suggest that rent be canceled and evictions prohibited during the COVID-19 crisis, but even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knew enough about economics to suggest that mortgage payments be suspended (though somebody up the chain is going to get screwed). She’s also said that “evictions at their core are about power,” not money, and Teen Vogue seems to agree that landlords should “no longer hold this sort of power over people’s lives.” Kandist Mallett writes:

There’s a disconnect between those in political office and the general public. That disconnect is wealth and class. The constitution was created by landowning white men, who were the only people who could vote for decades after this country’s founding. This legacy still guides the government’s funding priorities. Instead of seeing housing as a right and something that should not be commodified, the state enlists its own armed forces — sheriffs and police — to remove occupants from residences if they cannot pay rent. The lack of protections for non-landowners should be to no surprise from a country founded on the genocide and colonization of indigenous peoples.

So the European colonizers were the first landlords and they evicted Native Americans from their homes?

Grow up, you utter children Stop with the perpetual adolescence — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) August 6, 2020

Ummm, then buy a house. Otherwise, uphold your end of the contract you signed and agreed to. This is stupid. — Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 6, 2020

Landlord: This is my property but you can live here if you pay me

Tenant: OK

L: Promise?

T: Yes, yes, give me the keys

<Months later, no rent paid>

L: Um, where’s my money?

T: How dare you hold this power over me, I’m cancelling rent — Russian Meddler (@RussianMeddler) August 6, 2020

So, after all the rent has been cancelled and no one has any reason to rent to anyone anymore, where do people live? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 6, 2020

Teen Vogue is such trash. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) August 6, 2020

When did teen vogue become a mouthpiece for communism? — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) August 6, 2020

A couple of years ago at least. For real.

Who are your parents?? We need a meeting. You were not raised correctly. — Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) August 6, 2020

Columnists for TeenVogue should be forced to build rental properties, but not charge rent for their construction and maintenance costs. — Passable Gamer (@GamerPassable) August 6, 2020

TeenVogue hires only the most brilliant minds, obviously, OMG!!!! — Buckley37 (@StoveC) August 6, 2020

Buy a house. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2020

It’s dumb misinformation like this that needs to be fact checked. Stop teaching kids not to be responsible and expecting everything in life to be free. Do y’all even know how economics work — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) August 6, 2020

Everything should be free. Then nobody would need an income and we wouldn’t need taxes and all these issues would go away. Start there and see if you can work out the technical problem. — Drachen Vogel ⁿ (@drachenvogel) August 6, 2020

Why don’t we require the state to provide us all with crappy, public housing-style apartments and provide no incentive for anyone to provide nicer accommodations? Except for the elites who work for the govt. of course, who get to directly benefit from government theft. — Ms Sticky (@mujikins27) August 6, 2020

We tried that , the projects, how’s that worked out so far… — Shawn | שושנה (@ShawnButters2) August 6, 2020

Okay, practically: Where would people live? — Thomas Pomeroy (@ThomasPomeroy7) August 6, 2020

In large magic castles under giant rainbows, with unicorns frolicking on the grass next to the chocolate river and candy trees. — Rob Saker (@robsaker) August 6, 2020

Your fight to cancel all personal responsibility probably won’t end the way you think it will. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 6, 2020

But then why would anyone want to rent to people? Landlords have bills too. That would create a lot of homelessness. — StandUp🌺 (@Love4Alberta) August 6, 2020

Okay, Teen Vogue brain trust…who pays for it? Who pays for the property? The taxes? The upkeep, maintenance and repairs? They utilities? Who decides who gets the nice places and who get the run down ones? Of course you can’t answer any of those, can you? — The Brisance of E (@The_Original_E_) August 6, 2020

With some people currently not electing to pay rent, property taxes are going to be an issue this year for some landlords. No one seems to be talking about waiving property taxes. The no evictions thing is going to be abused. — ShadowFalls (@ShadowAlpha) August 6, 2020

It’s 11:17pm and this is the single dumbest thing I have read all day. Congratulations. — Sláinte (@jmmcgee_7) August 6, 2020

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. If somebody wants to live somewhere without paying rent they need to purchase the property. It’s not a human right it’s a privilege. These entitled ass people need to climb out of that bubble. — 🔥§uccubu§🔥§ecret🔥 (@DevoseSecret) August 6, 2020

Everybody gets a pony and a yard to keep it in. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) August 6, 2020

Was this written for the teens in America struggling to pay their own rent? — @damienishere (@damienishere) August 6, 2020

You don’t want to see the housing you’ll be provided when it becomes a “right.” Ask Venezuela. — The O Line (@facetwitch) August 6, 2020

This is written like the author just discovered adulting for the first time and doesn’t want to accept responsibility for their half of an agreed-upon bargain which they signed. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2020

Personal property rights are a fundamental part of the advancement of civilization. This is absurd. — Curtis Wilson (@greygladiator72) August 6, 2020

We should cancel advertising costs as this pandemic rages. And we should work toward a world where print publications no longer hold this sort of power over free speech reaching the masses. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) August 6, 2020

Next up: Your subscription to Teen Vogue should be canceled.

