Three teenagers are in the custody of Florida police after they were caught with an AK-47 in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The 15-year-olds were reportedly sitting in a car less than two miles from President Trump’s palatial club on Friday when Palm Beach Police noticed the parked Hyundai and approached the vehicle. The boys led officers on a short chase before exiting the vehicle and inadvertently fleeing through Mar-a-Lago, where they were apprehended with an AK-47 inside a backpack.

Security at the resort found the backpack, rifle, and 14-round magazine leaning against a seawall and the property. When officers detained the three teenagers, one of them is reported to have said he “found” the long gun.

The teenagers, who told police that they were unaware they were on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, face charges of armed burglary, armed trespassing, and resisting arrest without violence.

The identities of the three teenagers have not been released, and they are being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.