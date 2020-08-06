https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/06/that-explains-it-twitter-spox-behind-trump-campaign-suspension-tweet-once-worked-for-kamala-harris/
About The Author
Related Posts
WaPo Reporter: ‘A Lot Of Democrats Have Privately Said’ Pelosi’s Impeachment Strategy ‘Failed’
January 12, 2020
Here’s Why Critics Are Worried Apple Is Using Concerns About Privacy To Throttle Competitors
December 18, 2019
Michigan May Add ‘Non-Binary’ Driver’s License Option
January 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy