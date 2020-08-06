http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/42PlRBr4ocA/

The Citadel, a military academy in South Carolina, has announced that it will require all students to take a course on the United States Constitution. The decision comes in the aftermath of discussions by state lawmakers to enforce a decades-old law that requires public institutions to teach a course on the Constitution.

According to a report by Campus Reform, The Citadel, a military academy in South Carolina, announced this summer that it will introduce a mandatory course on the U.S. Constitution.

State lawmakers are preparing to vote on the REACH Act, a bill that would require public high schools and universities to offer a course on the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Emancipation Proclamation, and the Federalist Papers.

John Mace McGrath, the Vice President of the Citadel Republican Society, told Campus Reform that he is glad that students at the Citadel will be required to take a course on America’s founding documents.

“Many graduates of the Citadel go on to defend our great nation and Constitution in the armed forces so it is very important that all students know and understand the very ideas this nation was founded on,” McGrath said.

Two other institutions in the state of South Carolina already offer a course on the Constitution. Lander University and Coastal Carolina University both already require students to complete a course on the founding of the United States.

Some universities in the state have pushed back against the proposed course mandate. Clemson University is reportedly working with Democratic state lawmakers to defeat the REACH Act. The University of South Carolina has similarly pushed back against the bill. In 2014, then-University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides argued that the decades-old requirement to teach a course on the U.S. Constitution was “archaic.”

