https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/criminal-facebook-bans-committee-defend-trump-running-ads-november-1-two-days-election/

It’s no secret that Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube etc. are censoring and banning conservative content.

We have written about this numerous times at The Gateway Pundit.

In September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft testified before Congress on Facebook targeting.

Facebook has flattened conservative content since January 2017. Most of the top pro-Trump Facebook pages from 2016 were put out of business by Facebook.

But the tech giants continue to censor and ban conservative content without any fear of retribution.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

On Thursday Facebook announced it was banning the Committee to Defend Trump from running ANY FACEBOOK ADS until November 1, 2020 — or two days before the election.

Via the far left Daily Beast:

So far this election cycle the Committee to Defend Trump PAC has spent over $7.5 million in defense of President Trump.

Now they will no longer be able to post ads on Facebook! The company took action against the account for the Committee to Defend the President, a political action committee which began in 2013 as an anti-Hillary Clinton group but which has since changed its focus to pro-Trump activism. “As a result of the Committee to Defend the President’s repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time,” Facebook said in a statement. The committee has spent roughly $325,000 on ads supporting President Trump and conservative causes between May 2018 and August 2020, according to Facebook’s ad database. Its founders have spent nearly $10 million in support of President Trump and his reelection in 2020 according to campaign finance records.

It is clear this is electioneering by Facebook.

Republicans need to stop this assault on our First Amendment rights before it’s too late.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

