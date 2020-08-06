https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/this-is-hard-to-watch-joe-biden-says-hes-looking-forward-to-demonstrating-his-physical-and-mental-fitness-at-the-debates/

As Twitchy reported, Jill Biden has assured Fox News’ Dana Perino that Joe Biden will be there for all three debates with President Trump, despite what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “mostly a right-wing media tempest” of articles and TV segments suggesting perhaps Biden shouldn’t give Trump the pleasure of a debate. By the way, that “right-wing media tempest” included pieces from CNN itself along with the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Herald, and Newsweek. CNN’s own Joe Lockhart made the case that Biden shouldn’t debate.

This clip is from Wednesday, which means it preceded Biden’s comment about African-Americans not being diverse like Latinos but came from the same interview where Biden asked the interviewer if he was a junkie and had been tested for cocaine. In the clip, Biden — eventually — says he’s anxious to debate Trump and prove his physical and mental fitness for president.

Joe Biden, at the National Association of Black Journalists today, attempting to show off his cognitive skills, comes across almost totally incoherent. This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/0MuQnY2I2U — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 5, 2020

This is so disturbing and sad. Shame on his wife and those closest to him for continuing to literally prop him up in front of cameras to do these interviews. It’s so bad. — LaDonna Williamson (@LaDonnaWilly) August 6, 2020

nothing says “I’m mentally fit” like slurring the words “mental fitness” and asking the reporter if he is a junkie for asking a basic question. And, no, he did not stutter, he slurred his words. — Nick (@NickAtNight128) August 5, 2020

Has this been slowed down? Something’s wrong that the big media isn’t asking some pointed questions about this. — snail tracks (@snailtracks) August 5, 2020

It’s incomprehensible to me that one of the two national parties would allow someone to be nominated for President that clearly has such a growing mental impairment. This is no joke or hate. The man clearly has mental or physical issues that need to be taken seriously. — Ed Smith 🇺🇸 (@edwardjsmith01) August 6, 2020

The VP will be president as soon as he steps down which will be imminent after he is elected. That is what this nation should be afraid of. — MsVette2U (@msvette2u) August 6, 2020

It’s seriously cruel. The people who are putting him up to this should be shamed to the depths of political hell. Jill is the only one who can put a stop to this, and I can’t believe she isn’t doing it. Sad! — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) August 5, 2020

The one where he is talking about the WHO and China is significantly worse. I think he’s a nice guy, other than the touching little girls, but it seems his cognitive skills are declining very rapidly. Sad to watch. — Aceblue 45 (@45Aceblue) August 6, 2020

Yeah, his take on dealing with China really went off the rails.

You’re exaggerating quite a bit but he is very much an elderly man in decline. — Brad Banks (@BradBanks1973) August 5, 2020

Not really. Look at the clip from the same interview where he says how he’ll handle China. If my father talked like this I would not let him have the remote. — James Houston (@Atticus1971) August 5, 2020

When is the first debate? Biden is going to embarrass himself and all his followers. — Pat Duarte (@PD3____) August 5, 2020

This is very sad. In a desperate bid to prevent Bernie Sanders getting the nomination, the Democrats have given a nod to someone who is clearly struggling in cognitive terms. It seems some in the Democratic establishment would rather have Trump in the White House than Sanders. — Robert Patman (@Robert_Patman) August 5, 2020

I’m so forward looking to meet with the president? Classic mix up of words. This is sad. I almost dread the debates for his sake. — Mary Ann Brown (@MaryAnn47107424) August 6, 2020

Wow, he has declined greatly just since the beginning of election season. My prediction is that he won’t be on the ballot in Nov. — Phil Adams (@padamstx) August 5, 2020

Wow… is the Democratic party blind to this, or is it their plan to get him elected, and then bench him for his VP? — Art Good (@ArtGood) August 6, 2020

Every time he appears on video it’s another Republican campaign ad. — Greg Barteluk 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇪🇧🇲 (@GBarteluk) August 5, 2020

If Orange Man Bad hadn’t been pounded into everyone’s psyches by the media for the last four years, clips like this one might give Democrats pause about whom they’re voting for.

