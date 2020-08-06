https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-senators-unemployment/2020/08/06/id/980921

Three GOP senators are offering a more generous unemployment plan than their party proposed, reports Yahoo News.

Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Martha McSally on Wednesday introduced legislation to extend enhanced federal jobless benefits through the end of 2020, giving states the choice of paying recipients either $400 or $500 per week in August on top of what they would normally receive from the state. The benefit would drop to $400 a week in September.

The plan would change to 80 percent wage replacement from October through December. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed the legislation

A $600 per week extra federal payment expired at the end of July.

Democrats want to sustain the payments at $600 per week but have faced resistance from Republican leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he was prepared to support a deal if Democrats and the White House can reach one and President Donald Trump Thursday told reporters he expects to sign orders on Friday or Saturday extending enhanced unemployment benefits.

Romney has shown a willingness to break with his party.

“Unemployment benefits have now expired, and millions of unemployed workers are facing extreme financial uncertainty while Congress continues to negotiate the next relief package,” Romney, R-Utah, said in a statement. “Our solution extends the supplemental benefits through the end of the year and incentivizes states to update their UI processing systems. Let’s work together to make sure Americans don’t face additional burdens as a result of a sudden lapse in benefits.”

