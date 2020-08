http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Rj376DxaZBY/todays-video-johnny-carson-and-robin-williams-on-joe-biden.php

If you want to know just how ancient Joe Biden is, take in Johnny Carson nailing him back in 1987 (30 seconds):

[embedded content]

And then Robin Williams sometime around 2012 or so (language warning—also just 30 seconds):

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook