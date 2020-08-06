https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bible-god-second-amendment-radical/2020/08/06/id/980903

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Democrat rival Joe Biden of being “against the Bible,” and against religion.

Trump’s comments came during a radio interview with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera, when he linked what he claimed was Biden’s opposition to his opposition to the Second Amendment after the show host asked him about the poll numbers putting that show the former vice president leading in most national polls, reports The Independent.

“I mean when you think of it, how about Texas?” Trump told Rivera. “One of the polls said Trump is leading by one [point] in Texas. OK, I’m in favor of oil and gas. I’m in favor of the Bible. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment. Biden is against all of those things. He’s against oil, he’s against the Bible – essentially against religion – but against the Bible, and he’s against the Second Amendment.”

Rivera, though, told Trump it could be a bit harsh to say Biden, who is a Catholic, is against the Bible, and Trump pulled back on his comments some.

“Well, the people who control him totally are,” Trump replied. “It may be a little harsh for him, but he’s going to have no control.”

Earlier this year, Trump was criticized after holding the Bible up during a photo at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., after protests nearby.

And back when he first was running for office, Trump told Bloomberg that he didn’t “want to get into it” when asked what his favorite Bible verses are, and the next year, he said he liked the verse “eye for an eye” because of those taking advantage of the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

