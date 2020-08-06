https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510879-trump-eyes-weekend-executive-order-if-coronavirus-relief-talks-stall

President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project ad dubs Jared Kushner the ‘Secretary of Failure’ Pence: Chief Justice Roberts ‘has been a disappointment to conservatives’ Twitter bans Trump campaign until it deletes tweet with COVID-19 misinformation MORE said Thursday that he would likely move forward with an executive order on coronavirus relief later this week if the White House and Congress do not make progress in their negotiations.

Trump told reporters the executive order would come “probably tomorrow afternoon” or the following morning. He made the remarks at Joint Base Andrews before departing for a trip to Ohio for official and campaign business.

Trump acknowledged that a legislative deal was still possible, but the two sides remain far apart on both the top-line dollar amount and specific provisions of the legislation.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsNegotiators remain far apart on coronavirus deal as deadline looms Trump dismisses legal questions on GOP nomination speech at White House Overnight Defense: Esper says ‘most believe’ Beirut explosion was accident, contradicting Trump | Trump later says ‘nobody knows yet’ what happened in Lebanon | 61-year-old reservist ID’d as fourth military COVID-19 death MORE, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinNegotiators remain far apart on coronavirus deal as deadline looms On The Money: White House warns there’s likely no deal with no agreement by Friday | More generous unemployment benefits lead to better jobs: study | 167K workers added to private payrolls in July Skepticism grows over Friday deadline for coronavirus deal MORE, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerGroup of GOP senators back more money for airlines to pay workers GOP super PAC launching August ad blitz Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe Negotiators remain far apart on coronavirus deal as deadline looms Top federal official says more details coming on foreign election interference MORE (D-Calif.) are again set to meet on Capitol Hill Thursday evening to continue negotiations.

Both sides say that they want to reach an agreement on key issues by Friday, but Meadows emerged from talks on Wednesday saying negotiators were “trillions of dollars apart in terms of what Democrats and Republicans hopefully will ultimately compromise on.”

Meadows and Mnuchin have signaled the president would take unilateral action if a compromise is not reached.

Trump insisted this week that he has the authority to issue executive orders to reinstate the expanded unemployment insurance benefits, reinstate a federal moratorium on evictions and suspend the payroll tax.

“Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options,” Trump tweeted earlier Thursday before leaving for Ohio.

It is unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to take the actions he has previewed.

The $600 federal increase to unemployment insurance benefits for laid-off workers enacted in previous coronavirus relief legislation officially expired midnight Friday. The same bill also placed a moratorium on evictions for renters participating in federal housing assistance programs and those who live in places with federally backed mortgages, which expired about two weeks ago.

Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut to be included in the next relief measure, though the idea has been rebuffed by both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Trump will deliver remarks on the economy, sign an executive order intended to boost domestic drug manufacturing and attend a fundraiser during the daylong trip to Ohio. He will then head to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and is expected to attend a fundraiser in the Hamptons over the weekend.

