President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders to ban transactions with TikTok and WeChat in 45 days. The executive orders also ban transactions with the two social media applications’ parent companies, Chinese-owned ByteDance and Tencent Holdings.

The executive order for TikTok said that “any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States” would be prohibited “with ByteDance Ltd. (a.k.a. Zìjié Tiàodòng), Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries,” in 45 days after the order, which is after Sept. 20.

The executive order for WeChat said that “any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States” would be prohibited with its parent company “Tencent Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a. Téngxùn Kònggǔ Yǒuxiàn Gōngsī), Shenzhen, China, or any subsidiary of that entity,” in 45 days after the order.

Both executive orders said that the United States “must take aggressive action against” the owners of TikTok and WeChat to protect U.S. national security. Both orders also said that the applications automatically capture “vast swaths of information from its users,” amounting to actions that threaten “to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”

The orders come just days after Trump said that he would allow Microsoft or another U.S. company to buy TikTok.

This story is developing.

