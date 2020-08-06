https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sally-yates-department-of-justice/2020/08/06/id/980832

President Donald Trump took a shot at former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates by calling her “grossly incompetent.”

Hours after Yates testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her dealings with the Trump administration prior to her exit from the DOJ in late January 2017, Trump took aim at her.

“Sally Yates is either lying or grossly incompetent,” he tweeted around midnight Thursday. “It is not possible she could have known so little about Dirty Cop James Comey (and others) from her high position in the Department of ‘Justice.’ The political Crime of the Century, and she had no idea what they were doing?”

Yates said that former President Barack Obama, whom she worked under as deputy attorney general, had national security in mind when his administration investigated retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who at the time was affiliated with the Trump campaign and who served as national security adviser for just over three weeks before he was fired. Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. drew red flags and led Obama administration officials to surveil phone calls between the two.

“The president was focused entirely on the national security implications of sharing sensitive intelligence information with Gen. Flynn during the transitional process that was obviously already underway at the White House,” Yates said.

Shortly after Yates’ hearing began Wednesday, Trump tweeted that she has “zero credibility.”

