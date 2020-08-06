http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z02f-EYig5Y/

The bail hearing of a teen accused of masterminding the recent Twitter hack was “zoom bombed” by porn videos and other intrusions.

Bloomberg reports that the virtual bail hearing of the 17-year-old Florida teen accused of masterminding the recent Twitter hack, Graham Ivan Clark, was hijacked by hackers who played porn videos during the hearing. Clark’s lawyers reportedly revealed that the teen was already under investigation last year when suddenly the hearing being held over Zoom was hijacked by hackers who began to show porn. Such attacks, common in the early days of the Chinese virus lockdown, are called “zoom bombings.”

Clark’s lawyers were requesting that the judge lower the teen’s bail saying that the $725,000 required was disproportionate to the $117,000 he allegedly made from the Twitter hack. Clark was arrested last week and charged with hacking into the Twitter accounts of notable figures including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, and Elon Musk. Clark allegedly used the accounts to promote a bitcoin scam that generated over $100,000.

Clark’s lawyer, David Weisbrod told Judge Christopher Nash in Tampa that Clark should not have to prove the source of any funds that he posts. While making that argument, Weisbrod revealed that authorities had served Clark with a search warrant last August a year before the Twitter hack as part of a separate investigation and froze one of his cryptocurrency accounts.

Clark reportedly agreed to forfeit 100 Bitcoins, around $1.2 million dollars, as part of management under which he wasn’t prosecuted and admitted no wrongdoing. Weisbrod told the court in an interview after the hearing that the 100 Bitcoins represented approximately 25 percent of Clark’s cryptocurrency assets.

The probe into Clark from last year was related to a “SIM Swap” scheme in which hackers fool phone carriers into transferring an individual’s phone number to another SIM card in order to capture calls, texts, and sensitive data. The investigation involved the alleged theft of $1 million from California residents. The day that Clark’s funds were unfrozen, prosecutors say that he transferred them to another account to begin the activities that led to his current charges.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

