Twenty-four people in Hong Kong were reportedly charged Thursday for participating in a remembrance ceremony for those killing in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest, the latest sign that China officials intended to enforce their sweeping new national security law.

The Chinese government enacted the law in June following months of disruptive, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Those convicted under the new law could face life-imprisonment sentences.

The Tiananmen vigil took place June 4, before the law was enacted. The vigil has been held for decades but was banned this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to The New York Times.

The charges were filed a week after a dozen pro-democracy candidates, including sitting lawmakers, were barred from running in legislative elections in September. The Hong Kong’s government postponed the election by a year, citing the pandemic, The Times also reports.

