Sleepy Joe behind the wheel wearing a mask … welcome to 2020.

Raise your hand if you think the car was just parked outside and he was sitting behind the wheel for a photo op?

K.

Raise your hand if you HOPE that was the case.

Otherwise YIKES, he’s still driving?!

Joe Biden alone in his car with a mask. Yes, he’s that guy! pic.twitter.com/nAZ4MBFouH — Luke Negron for Congress – The Young Wolf (@LukeEdison20) August 6, 2020

People who wear their masks in their cars when they’re all alone, c’mon. What are you protecting? Your steering wheel?

Is there a slot to put the quarters in? pic.twitter.com/gnTtCNwRNv — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) August 6, 2020

Beep beep! Go Joe go!

Yes, this is probably a really immature thing to include in a story BUT we never claimed to be mature so there’s that.

Joe Biden needs all of the fresh air he can’t get. He should take his mask off — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 6, 2020

Seriously. Not to mention with the sunglasses on? He looks like Robo-Biden and not in a good way.

They let him drive? — Annie Oakley (@GotMyAR15) August 6, 2020

He’s allowed to drive? — PaulsWalls16 (@PaulsWalls2) August 6, 2020

Dude, right?

I just want to point out that I am very uncomfortable with the concept of Joe Biden driving a car – mask or no mask. — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) August 6, 2020

Have we confirmed that he was driving and not just sitting in the car thinking he was driving? — Chris Moreno 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheChrisMoreno) August 6, 2020

He was in hot pursuit of those Duke boys … yeah, that’s it.

The car must be parked, no way this man can drive.. it’s kinda like when my dog sits in the driver seat waiting for me to come out of the store — Matt Brown (@BrownTownNY) August 6, 2020

It was reported that he was sitting in his parked car and could be heard babbling ” Vroom vroom kiddos, we’re heading to the pool “. Good thing the gardener hid all the car keys. — The Kickerz Dad (@CavsDad19) August 6, 2020

The car goes ‘vroom vroom’.

HA HA HA HA HA

I like to imagine he got in the car and played turning the wheel while making engine noises and shifting gears because his keepers know better than to give him the keys. — Aaron (@SomeRandoHandle) August 6, 2020

The wheels on the car go ’round and ’round.

It looks like the car is stopped. Maybe he just put it on right before getting out of the car. — We Did NOTHIIIIING (@WeDidNothiiing) August 6, 2020

Totally feasible.

But not nearly as funny (or terrifying) as the rest of these comments.

Heh.

— UPDATED —

Biden did a promo video driving the corvette. It was posted on his timeline. Yes, he was wearing the mask in part of the highly edited video. I think this is a still from that video. — Ginny (@ginkates) August 6, 2020

***

