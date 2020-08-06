https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/washington-post-backtracks-trump-reporting/

(FOX NEWS) — The Washington Post sparked massive confusion Wednesday evening after erroneously reporting that President Trump was banned from tweeting because of a claim he made about the coronavirus.

Both Facebook and Twitter were cracking down on clips that were shared from the president’s interview on “Fox & Friends” earlier in the day, where he continued his push for schools to be reopened in the fall. However, the tech giants removed the clips of him asserting that children are “almost immune” to the virus, citing the claim was “misinformation.”

The Team Trump campaign account had uploaded the video on Twitter, in a post that the president later shared on his personal account.

