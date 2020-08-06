https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2020/08/06/cmon-man-wapo-fact-checker-glenn-kessler-spins-hard-for-joe-biden-after-latest-racist-gaffe/

So, Joe Biden’s at it again, huh?

Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans… This is disgusting!pic.twitter.com/CxzJKkabwY — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2020

But if you’re concerned that Biden has once again made a racist gaffe, allow the Washington Post Fact Checker’s Glenn Kessler to set the record straight:

If you listen to the clip, he didn’t actually say this. https://t.co/sU7XeCuHim — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 6, 2020

Let’s see … here’s what Joe Biden said, verbatim:

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things”?

He didn’t say “diversity of thought” anywhere, you guys. He said “incredibly different attitudes about different things.” Which is totally different!

So what did he really say, Glenn? https://t.co/5mVHcKbV91 — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) August 6, 2020

I mean, I listened to it myself. He did say pretty much what the tweet says he said. I’m curious what *you think* he said? — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) August 6, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Here is Joe Biden’s full quote from this clip: “What you all know, but most people don’t know: unlike the African American community — with notable exceptions — the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.” https://t.co/b3NA1Mk1Wu — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 6, 2020

What does the entire segment say? What does he say before and after this clip? — margaret (@UniqueMom444) August 6, 2020

Here you go. Good luck. https://t.co/RD8MCQ1o4m — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 6, 2020

To quote Joe Biden, “C’mon, man!”

And the pretzel logic defense bots engage. — Royal Paine (@TheRoyalePain) August 6, 2020

Never fails.

I listened to the clip and that is what he said. — blaze91 (@blaze9112) August 6, 2020

We can all hear just fine — Christian Owens (@Christi27921383) August 6, 2020

Maybe Glenn’s just been working too hard.

I know you guys are really burning the midnight oil keeping Biden’s campaign afloat but this may be a little too desperate of a claim. Take a break. https://t.co/IpKU04MjcG — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 6, 2020

