Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another racial gaffe this week on par with his “you ain’t black” and his “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids” comments.

Speaking with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro in an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden was pressed on whether or not he would “re-engage” with Cuba as president. For some inexplicable reason, Biden used the moment to compare Hispanics with black Americans on the subject of diversity.

“Yes, yes,” Biden responded, as reported by Fox News. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

After the clip went viral, President Trump responded, saying that Biden’s comments insulted the American black community.

“Joe Biden, this morning, totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible. I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made … It was a great insult to the black community.”

President Trump talks about Joe Biden’s racial gaffe from this morning: “Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the black community… I don’t know what’s going on with him but it was a very insulting statement he made.” pic.twitter.com/39b7NyROLG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2020

People on social media were equally forceful in their condemnations of Biden’s remarks.

“Can anyone explain to me how Joe Biden can get away with calling a black journalist “a junkie” AND then saying that practically all black people are the same in the span of two days without the media caring at all? Can you imagine if his last name was Trump instead of Biden?” tweeted TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Can anyone explain to me how Joe Biden can get away with calling a black journalist “a junkie” AND then saying that practically all black people are the same in the span of two days without the media caring at all? Can you imagine if his last name was Trump instead of Biden? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2020

“Here is the deal… ..if Biden only watched @MSNBC & @CNN with @JoyAnnReid or @donlemon, one would think black people all think the same. They bring zero diversity of thought on with their black guests. They all hate Trump & talk about skin color. It’s pathetic,” tweeted congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

Here is the deal… ..if Biden only watched @MSNBC & @CNN with @JoyAnnReid or @donlemon, one would think black people all think the same. They bring zero diversity of thought on with their black guests. They all hate Trump & talk about skin color. It’s pathetic. https://t.co/ajNTyxTrET — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 6, 2020

“Joe! Dude! No. This is worse than ‘poor kids are just as smart as white kids,’” tweeted Rita Panahi.

Joe! Dude! No. This is worse than ‘poor kids are just as smart as white kids’. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/fsj9kEA08M — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2020

Biden’s gaffe comes just one day after the former vice president gave a bizarre, incoherent response to questions about his cognitive well-being.

“Have you taken a cognitive test?” CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett asked.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden shot back. “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on man, that’s like saying, you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

“What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?” the host pressed as Biden laughed.

“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden responded. “Did you watch that, look, come on man, I, I, I know you’re trying to goad me, but, I mean, I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president [in the] debates. There’s gonna be plenty of time, and by the way, as I joke with ‘em, you know, I, I shouldn’t say it. I’m going to say something, I probably shouldn’t say.”

Biden concluded, “Anyway, I am uh, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil-… fitness.”

RELATED: Biden Walks Back Claims On Taking Cognitive Test, Rambles About ‘Cocaine’ During Bizarre Interview

