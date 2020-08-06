http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eHWF-1yONxo/will-biden-ever-run-out-of-feet-to-stuff-in-his-mouth.php

Slow Joe did it again today. Take in this 15-second clip and listen carefully to his implication about black Americans:

[embedded content]

By the way, hasn’t someone on his staff told him you’re supposed to say “Latinx” now, like 99 percent of woke whites but only 2 percent of actual Latinos?

No wonder Democrats and the media are so desperate to get Biden out of having to debate Trump.

Chaser on this point:

