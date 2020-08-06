https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/06/with-gun-sales-at-record-high-new-york-ag-goes-after-the-nra/
RUSH: This New York state attorney general, Letitia James. So all this morning long this woman, she’s the attorney general from New York, and everybody’s convinced that the state of New York and the city of New York, the DA there, Cy Vance the 14th or whatever, they’re all going after Trump and his money. And they’re all going after Trump and Deutsche Bank.
And they’re gonna get him, they’re gonna get Jared and everyone. So she’s been hyping this press conference all day today, at 11:30, but she didn’t tell anybody what it was gonna be about. So at 11:30 the thing starts, the Drive-Bys the whole morning are thinking that this is it. How many times have they thought this? This is it. Today we nail Trump. This is it. Today we find out Trump’s been lying about his financials. This is where we find out that Trump is a criminal. This where we find out this, that, and the other thing. So she starts her press conference, you know what it is? Just listen. You want to talk about a Drive-By Media letdown. Try this.
JAMES: They used millions upon millions of dollars from the NRA for personal use, including for lavish trips for themselves and their families, private jets, expensive meals and other private travel. Wayne LaPierre, Woody Phillips, Joshua Powell and John Frazier instituted a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement and negligent oversight at the NRA that was illegal, oppressive and fraudulent.
RUSH: That’s right. With gun sales at a record, gun sales are a record high right now, and it makes perfectly understandable sense with all the rioting and lawlessness and the Democrats talking about defunding the police, here comes Letitia James announcing a lawsuit against the NRA in New York state. When’s the last time you heard anybody talk about the NRA, even the Democrats? It’s not on their radar. The Second Amendment’s always there but they got some distractions in their way.
This was a huge letdown for the Drive-By Media. They were convinced that she was gonna announce some case against Trump.