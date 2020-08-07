https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/1-8-million-jobs-added-unemployment-drops-10-2-july/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy gained 1.8 million jobs in July, lowering the unemployment rate to 10.2%, the Labor Department reported on Friday, as robust jobs growth has apparently slowed.

Forecasters expected about 1.5 million jobs.

Before the pandemic, creating over a million new jobs in a single month would have been historic. In fact, the federal government, which began tracking jobs in 1947, never recorded a gain or loss of a million jobs in a single month until this year.

