Attorney General Willam Barr does not appear to be one to take allies for granted.

Amid the toxic national climate of brazen left-wing mobs physically attacking police and other law enforcement officials night after night, Barr noticed something recently that warmed his heart.

What did he see?

While traveling in Virginia, the attorney general got an eyeful of folks standing in front of a police precinct and doing the exact opposite of what he’s likely come to expect in recent months.

Specifically, these folks actually were backing the blue, instead of attacking the blue.

So Barr asked his FBI detail, “Can we make a quick U-turn?”

And with that Barr got out and greeted the pro-police rally attendees and thanked them for standing with embattled officers.

Kerri Kupec, the spokesperson for Barr, tweeted video of the interaction Sunday:

“Good to see you, sir!” one sign-waving man told Barr enthusiastically by the side of the road as he greeted the group, dutifully doing COVID-19 elbow taps.

“This is awesome!” another man was heard saying.

“Keep up the good work!” yet another pro-cop person told Barr.

A woman told the AG “you did wonderful on your testimony” after which Barr thanked her.

‘Since when is it OK to burn down a federal courthouse?’

The testimony to which the woman referred, of course, was the headline-grabbing affair last week in which Barr took on a hostile group of Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee who did their best to frustrate the attorney general and failed miserably.

Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) even told Barr he should be ashamed of himself for sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to defend the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse after the building came under attack by left-wing rioters who tried setting it on fire. See, Nadler opined that attorney general unleashed the feds for “obvious political objectives” to help President Donald Trump.

But Barr had a ready retort: “Since when is it OK to burn down a federal courthouse?”

He added during his prepared statement to the committee, “What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the government of the United States.”

Barr also said, “Largely absent from these scenes of destruction are even superficial attempts by the rioters to connect their actions to George Floyd’s death or any legitimate call for reform. Nor could such brazen acts of lawlessness plausibly be justified by a concern that police officers in Minnesota or elsewhere defied the law.”

