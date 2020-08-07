https://redstatenation.com/video-antifa-rioters-decided-to-attack-houses-in-the-residential-are-last-night-fed-up-residents-send-them-packing/

Protests in Portland over the killing of George Floyd and against police brutality have raged for more than 70 nights, and Salem residents have been drawn to the cause.

Over the past few days, dozens of local residents have been attacked by the angry Antifa mob.

Wednesday night’s activity was in a residential neighborhood in the east part of the city, 6 miles (10 kilometers) away from the federal courthouse that was a focus of the violent protests that attracted Trump and the nation’s attention in early July.

Police used tear gas for the first time since federal agents left the federal courthouse last week. A federal court order bans the local police from using the chemical irritant unless they declare a riot, which happened on Wednesday.

Video below:

With no federal officers to fight in downtown Portland, antifa are now trying to turn southeast Portland, a residential area, into their new war zone. Video by @PDXzane shows smoke being deployed as antifa run around the streets. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bxmj9tRAuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

They attacked people at their homes once again.

As Andy Ngo tweeted, after attacking the Portland Police east precinct, Antifa militants return to the home of the woman they tried to blind with lasers yesterday. They vandalize the property:

Video below:

After attacking the Portland Police east precinct, #antifa militants return to the home of the woman they tried to blind with lasers yesterday. They vandalize the property. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/GXaIyYRSeJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

The woman’s neighbors come out to protect their neighborhood after Antifa rioters begin to trash it. Shortly after they send Antifa rioters packing as they retreated away from the houses!

Video below:

The woman’s neighbors come out to protect their neighborhood after antifa rioters begin to trash it. The woman who was blinded with the lasers yesterday is holding a bat at the door. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vwaozS2i24 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

The violence comes as the beleaguered city has been under assault by rioters for over two months, with most of the violence so far happening at Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

