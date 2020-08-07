https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-might-not-speak-at-dnc-possible-snub

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) far-left extremism may have alienated the Democratic Party establishment to such an extent that she may not be invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) despite being one of the party’s most high-profile names.

According to Politico, the DNC will offer up a host of big names, from Bill and Hillary Clinton to Barack and Michelle Obama, but AOC appears to not have made the list as of yet.

“It is unclear whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the first-term lawmaker beloved by progressives — and demonized by the MAGA-verse — will speak,” reported the outlet. “Other prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will have roles. But given the time constraints — two hours of programming each night from August 17-20 — the Biden campaign is making some ruthless cuts. Some high-profile Democrats do not yet have confirmed roles.”

AOC’s potential absence has been explained as a mere consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the time constraints.

“At recent conventions, when there was more than six hours of daily programming, lower-level elected officials filled the afternoon schedule,” the report continued. “But this year, securing a speaking spot is a unique status symbol, and convention planners say they have had to turn down some big names.”

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a friend of Joe Biden, said the evening will be more straightforward than usual.

“There won’t be the hoopla. There won’t be the cheering and yelling,” said Rendell. “But people are interested and I think they’ll listen. And because we have so many people who’ve been in the public eye this year and so many in the past, like the Obamas and the Clintons and people like that, we have a terrific lineup.”

One Biden adviser said the goal was to have as “few elected officials as possible.”

“We want to have as few elected officials as possible,” said the adviser. “Every one of these politicians — they give them three minutes but then they take 15. We are trying to avoid that. There will be a lot of video and a lot of regular people.”

Though AOC’s potential absence could be due to the time constraints, it coincidentally follows former President Obama releasing his list of candidate endorsements in which AOC was noticeably absent. From Fox News:

Obama endorsed progressive candidate Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal and first-time candidate who toppled longtime Rep. Eliot Engle in New York’s Democratic primary in June. Despite Bowman being backed by Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Obama did not offer her his endorsement. In 2018, ahead of the midterms, Obama initially fell short of offering Ocasio-Cortez his support after she ousted longtime former Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley. Obama ultimately offered his support for Ocasio-Cortez in 2018 just ahead of the midterm elections.

Former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich will also be speaking at the convention on the same night as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to signal a broad anti-Trump coalition.

